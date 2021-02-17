State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 118.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,039 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Teck Resources worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 99.2% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,636,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 814,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 472,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 73,501 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TECK opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.27.

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.09.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

