State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,030 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 607,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,779,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,613 shares of company stock worth $60,652,948. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $291.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.64 and its 200 day moving average is $216.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.64 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.