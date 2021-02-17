State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $11.11 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,846 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.32% of Wintrust Financial worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Shares of WTFC opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

