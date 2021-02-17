State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $11.52 Million Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 1.56% of Banc of California worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BANC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,268 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 90,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $976.67 million, a PE ratio of -102.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several analysts have commented on BANC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

