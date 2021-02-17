State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $11.62 Million Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Proofpoint worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 27.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,576,000 after purchasing an additional 272,275 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 41.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at $408,803.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $134.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $140.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.25 and its 200 day moving average is $114.82.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.85.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

