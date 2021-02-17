State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $11.76 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,092,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $201.97 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RACE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

