State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $12.04 Million Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,427 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Shares of RARE opened at $144.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average of $114.10. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $179.65.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

