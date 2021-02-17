State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $12.06 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 89,242 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Universal Health Services worth $12,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 76.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at $114,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $128.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

