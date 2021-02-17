State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $12.49 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.37% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $43,179,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $16,203,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $15,995,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $15,536,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $14,931,000.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. B. Riley raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

NYSE:AEO opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

