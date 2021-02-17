State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $12.54 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,540 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of PG&E worth $12,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Mizuho raised their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

