State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $13.38 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.29% of Exponent worth $13,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Exponent by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $93.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.22. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $97.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,340.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

