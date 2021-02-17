State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,450 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.29% of PNM Resources worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

NYSE PNM opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sidoti lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.