State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,767 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,766 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Cheniere Energy worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,853,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,321,000 after buying an additional 234,063 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,009,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,782,000 after buying an additional 62,390 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,008,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,388,000 after buying an additional 67,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after buying an additional 46,243 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 760,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,638,000 after buying an additional 33,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $69.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $359,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

