State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,222 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

