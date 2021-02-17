State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.33% of National Vision worth $12,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

EYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of EYE opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.65. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,264.07, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

