State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.53% of Plexus worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 43,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Theune sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $148,240.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,780.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $214,111.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,659. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plexus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

