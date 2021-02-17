State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,161 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of AmerisourceBergen worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.