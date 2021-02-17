State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.61% of Calix worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 262.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.12.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

