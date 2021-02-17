State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 105,500 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.51% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $11,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 25.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLJ. Raymond James cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE RLJ opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $16.36.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

