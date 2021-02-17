State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 127,069 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,069 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of SS&C Technologies worth $12,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 821.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 758,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,017,000 after acquiring an additional 557,791 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $23,907,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,599,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average of $65.49. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

