State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 18,470 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,470 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.22% of Oshkosh worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK stock opened at $99.03 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average of $82.39.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,524. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.