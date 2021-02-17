State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 18,800 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Caesars Entertainment worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,057,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,007,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after buying an additional 200,554 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,060,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $8,376,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.15.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.