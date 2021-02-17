State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 23,000 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.65% of SJW Group worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $67,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group stock opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $74.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJW. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.