State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 35,700 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $35.62.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

