State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 38,328 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,328 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.51% of Dycom Industries worth $12,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 100.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $8,047,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 110,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 28.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $93.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.