State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 39,070 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,070 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of LKQ worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in LKQ by 22,842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,441,000 after buying an additional 10,105,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in LKQ by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,322,000 after buying an additional 941,323 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,838,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,701,000 after buying an additional 552,776 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after buying an additional 1,283,097 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1,059.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after buying an additional 1,062,663 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

