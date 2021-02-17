State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,000 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.29% of Agree Realty worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000.

Shares of ADC opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

