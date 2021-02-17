State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 441,227 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,227 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $12,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of -88.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

