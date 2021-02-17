State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 49,794 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,794 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Equity Residential by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Equity Residential by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 15,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $87.19.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

