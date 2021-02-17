State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 53,986 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,986 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Zendesk worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Zendesk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Zendesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 68.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Zendesk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN opened at $153.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -97.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.34 and its 200 day moving average is $120.79.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $727,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,966.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,116. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

