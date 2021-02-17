State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 60,800 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.20% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,583,000 after purchasing an additional 632,889 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,411,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,706,000 after purchasing an additional 884,928 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,410,000 after purchasing an additional 199,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,337,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,683,000 after purchasing an additional 75,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,147,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after purchasing an additional 169,805 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.36, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $50.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $31,147.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,308.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,166 shares of company stock valued at $134,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

