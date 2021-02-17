State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 6,252 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $13,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.93.

ODFL opened at $210.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.