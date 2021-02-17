State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 64,600 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.40% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 116,491 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMHC opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $31.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

