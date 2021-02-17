State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 8,070 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,213.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,434 shares of company stock worth $5,949,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Shares of AJG opened at $117.67 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.