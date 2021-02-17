State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 83,600 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.42% of MaxLinear worth $11,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 4,211.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $135,610.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 171,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,259 shares of company stock worth $2,313,464 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

MXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

