State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,081 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after acquiring an additional 698,235 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 33.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Clorox by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after purchasing an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Clorox by 585.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 44.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 392,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,261 shares of company stock worth $94,009,663. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $183.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.