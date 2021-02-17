State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,682 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.61.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,399,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BURL opened at $263.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.56. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $271.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

