State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,888 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of State Street worth $32,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in State Street by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in State Street by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 256,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in State Street by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in State Street by 19,603.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

