Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. During the last week, Stealth has traded up 52.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $5.21 million and $11,019.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,624,115 tokens. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

