StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.56

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $3.32. StealthGas shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 188,372 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GASS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $123.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Towerview LLC lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 977,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

