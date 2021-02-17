Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,984,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252,350 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 4.34% of Steelcase worth $67,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 7,371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 48,574 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

