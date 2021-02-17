Steem Dollars Price Up 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for approximately $4.70 or 0.00008970 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $28.76 million and $6.64 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,352.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $720.19 or 0.01375661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.62 or 0.00469171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00035582 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004123 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003795 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,124,738 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

