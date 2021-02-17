Steem (STEEM) Price Up 68.7% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $165.31 million and approximately $33.92 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 68.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,236.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $716.62 or 0.01398644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $249.69 or 0.00487324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00035906 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003682 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004870 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 392,515,256 coins and its circulating supply is 375,541,162 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

