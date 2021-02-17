SteepCoin Achieves Market Cap of $94,657.42 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 17% against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $94,657.42 and $52.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.65 or 0.00909116 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000047 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

