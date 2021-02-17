SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 47.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 44.7% against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $93,204.30 and $51.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $448.17 or 0.00872770 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000047 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

