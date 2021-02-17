STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $38,483,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in STERIS by 6.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194,134 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,762,000 after purchasing an additional 167,891 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in STERIS by 35.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,476,000 after purchasing an additional 156,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in STERIS by 49.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,972,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $182.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.62. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $203.90. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upgraded STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

In other STERIS news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

