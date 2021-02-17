stETH (Lido) Reaches Market Capitalization of $256.33 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $256.33 million and approximately $646,391.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for approximately $1,810.83 or 0.03480381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00061323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.08 or 0.00330740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00083308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00072069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00083854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.00 or 0.00436298 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00174335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 141,554 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

