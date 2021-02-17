stETH (STETH) Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH token can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00060744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00316433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00081067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00069446 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00081997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.45 or 0.00452185 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00173192 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

