Steven Cakebread Sells 7,500 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $145,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,134.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 4,513 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $76,766.13.

NYSE YEXT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. 838,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,087. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 28,406 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 21,134 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

