SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM) Insider Alex Smith Sells 14,173 Shares

SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM) insider Alex Smith sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.19), for a total transaction of £45,495.33 ($59,439.94).

Alex Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Alex Smith sold 40,685 shares of SThree plc (STEM.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.19), for a total transaction of £130,598.85 ($170,628.23).

Shares of LON STEM traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 337.45 ($4.41). 114,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,458. SThree plc has a 1 year low of GBX 195.20 ($2.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 371.43 ($4.85). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 320.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 281.60. The stock has a market cap of £448.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. SThree plc (STEM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of SThree plc (STEM.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

About SThree plc (STEM.L)

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

